Qatar:
GCC Citizens Exempted From Mandatory Health Insurance Policy
07 March 2023
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
Qatar recently clarified that Gulf Cooperation Council
("GCC") citizens are exempted from the
recently implemented mandatory health insurance policy for visitors
to the country. According to the policy, visitors coming into Qatar
must purchase a mandatory health insurance policy to cover
emergency and accident services. The policy cost is QR 50, but will
not apply to GCC citizens.
The first phase of the mandatory health insurance policy went
into effect on February 1, 2023, and at this initial stage only
applies to visitors to Qatar.
