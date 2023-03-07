Qatar recently clarified that Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") citizens are exempted from the recently implemented mandatory health insurance policy for visitors to the country. According to the policy, visitors coming into Qatar must purchase a mandatory health insurance policy to cover emergency and accident services. The policy cost is QR 50, but will not apply to GCC citizens.

The first phase of the mandatory health insurance policy went into effect on February 1, 2023, and at this initial stage only applies to visitors to Qatar.

