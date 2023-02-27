self

Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 24: RWI in Start-Up Nation: Utilizing Transactional Risk Insurance on Deals in Israel

Continuing our international theme, Bryan and Gena kick off ITB's 2023 season with Joshua Begner, Head of Private Equity and M&A Israel at WTW, for a primer on how transactional risk insurance can be utilized on deals in Israel.

Topics discussed include:

How Josh developed the first RWI brokerage shop based in Israel with WTW

Why RWI is well positioned for Israel's "Start-Up Nation" mentality

An explanation of the RWI policy structure in Israel and why this unique structure is the "best of both worlds" benefitting both insurers and insured

How RWI policies are currently priced in Israel

The foreign location where Josh thinks ITB should go "on the road" in a future international episode

