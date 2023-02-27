The eleventh issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News bulletin

EIOPA: supervisory convergence plan for 2023

EIOPA: Supervisory statement on use of governance arrangements in third countries

EIOPA: report on implementation of climate-related adaptation measures in non-life underwriting practices

EIOPA: consults on draft RTS adapting base euro amounts for PII and financial capacity of intermediaries under IDD

International Association of Insurance Supervisors: 2023 – 2024 Roadmap

Insights

EIOPA Supervisory Statement on the use of governance arrangements in third countries to perform functions or activities

Guide to cells in Malta

