The eleventh issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News bulletin

  • EIOPA: supervisory convergence plan for 2023
  • EIOPA: Supervisory statement on use of governance arrangements in third countries
  • EIOPA: report on implementation of climate-related adaptation measures in non-life underwriting practices
  • EIOPA: consults on draft RTS adapting base euro amounts for PII and financial capacity of intermediaries under IDD
  • International Association of Insurance Supervisors: 2023 – 2024 Roadmap

Insights

  • EIOPA Supervisory Statement on the use of governance arrangements in third countries to perform functions or activities
  • Guide to cells in Malta

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.