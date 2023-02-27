The eleventh issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.
In this issue:
News bulletin
- EIOPA: supervisory convergence plan for 2023
- EIOPA: Supervisory statement on use of governance arrangements in third countries
- EIOPA: report on implementation of climate-related adaptation measures in non-life underwriting practices
- EIOPA: consults on draft RTS adapting base euro amounts for PII and financial capacity of intermediaries under IDD
- International Association of Insurance Supervisors: 2023 – 2024 Roadmap
Insights
- EIOPA Supervisory Statement on the use of governance arrangements in third countries to perform functions or activities
- Guide to cells in Malta
