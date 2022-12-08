self

This panel discussed the fundamentals of forming a captive, types of captives and protected cell companies structures. The panel also shared the advantages of a captive as well as the importance of captive processes and controls.



Panellists:

Ahmed Farouk Datuk Aripen, Director, Acurra PCC Limited

Kiritharan Sandra Kumar, Group Insurance Manager, Global Insurance Limited



Moderator:

Abdul Halim Jantan, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Insurance Brokers



Presentation slides

