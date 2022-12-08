This panel discussed the fundamentals of forming a captive, types of captives and protected cell companies structures. The panel also shared the advantages of a captive as well as the importance of captive processes and controls.

Panellists:
Ahmed Farouk Datuk Aripen, Director, Acurra PCC Limited
Kiritharan Sandra Kumar, Group Insurance Manager, Global Insurance Limited

Moderator:
Abdul Halim Jantan, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Insurance Brokers

