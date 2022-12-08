self

This panel discussed how are captives filling in the gaps in the market when it comes to ESG, the roles captives can play and the related key considerations and explored the role of captive insurers as organisations grapple with ESG scrutiny at the group level, including why ESG risks are relevant to captive insurers.



Panellists:

Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Sdn Bhd

Julie Ng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, RAM Ratings Services Bhd

James Wong, Director - Strategic Risk Consulting, WTW Risk & Analytics Asia



Moderator:

Nick Garrity, Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance Co. Ltd. (IGI), Labuan Branch



