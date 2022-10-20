Malta's sound regulatory and legal system as well as its beneficial tax system have, over the years, made it one of Europe's primary captive domiciles. Notable international interest in Malta's captive regime includes, amongst others, Aon Insurance Managers, Marsh Management Services and Willis Towers Watson; all captive insurance managers of international repute, which have established operations in Malta.

Maltese registered insurance companies are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) they are in turn subject to supra-national micro-prudential regulation by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

As an EU and EEA member state, upon due authorization Maltese (Re)Insurance undertakings may enjoy passporting rights.

Further detail can be found in our 'A Stepping Stone to Europe and Beyond; Malta as a Captive Domicile' talk-book linked below.

