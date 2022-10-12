ARTICLE

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (''EIOPA'') has published a report based on annual reported Solvency II information for 2021. The report offers a user-friendly and accessible overview of the European (re)insurance sector by ensuring that the data has a high coverage in all countries and is reported in a consistent manner across the EEA.

The Report can be accessed here.

