First Published in Artemis, 2022

Appleby Bermuda is pleased to be a sponsor of the Artemis Catastrophe Bond & ILS Market Reports.

Read regular quarterly reports on the catastrophe bond and ILS market from Artemis. Reports include a look at some of the key issuance statistics and how market trends change.

Our Bermuda Insurance & Reinsurance practice involves advising on the establishment, regulatory compliance and business operations of

re/insurance companies (life and non-life), as well as re/insurance managers and brokers in international jurisdictions.

Our market-leading practice in Bermuda is renowned for its expertise in all aspects of re/insurance, including catastrophe bonds, SPIs,

sidecars and other insurance-linked securities, in addition to capital raising, M&A and insurtech.

Reach out to a member of our team to learn more about our practice and how we can assist your business.

Q3 2022 - 9M ISSUANCE STRONG DESPITE UNUSUALLY QUIET Q3 This report reviews the catastrophe bond and insurance-linked securities (ILS) market at the end of the third-quarter of 2022, looking at new risk capital issued and the composition of transactions completed during the quarter. Q3 is typically the slowest quarter of the year for new catastrophe bond issuance, but at just $266.5 million from seven transactions, six of which are private, or cat bond lite deals, Q3 2022 issuance is especially low, and comes in $666 million under the 10-year average for the quarter. View the full report HERE. Q2 2022 - SPREADS WIDEN IN THIRD BUSIEST CAT BOND Q2 23 catastrophe bond transactions, comprised of 34 tranches of notes, provided reinsurance or retrocession protection against a variety of perils for sponsors during the second-quarter of 2022. When combined with the three private ILS deals, Q2 2022 issuance reached approximately $5.1 billion. View the full report HERE. Q1 2022 - OUTSTANDING MARKET HITS NEW HIGH AFTER STRONG FIRST QUARTER Combined, property catastrophe bond, private cat bond, and other ILS issuance exceeded $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, making it the third most active Q1 in the market's history, in terms of risk capital issued, and taking the outstanding market size to a new high of $37.5 billion. View the full report HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.