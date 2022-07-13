Tune into our Tech Talks podcast which discusses InsurTech and how recent tech advancements are benefiting Bermuda's established re/insurance market.

LISTENING TIME: 15 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

BERMUDA SHORTS – TECH TALKS S01 E04

The Bermuda re/insurance market, one of the island's main economic pillars, has long adopted the use of technology. Today's emerging technologies are no different, with Bermuda's re/insurance sector continuing to implement high-tech advancements. Commonly-referred to as 'InsurTech', this practice is not just about digital assets: it's how the Island's re/insurance sector embraces technology as a whole.

In this latest 'Tech Talks' series episode of The Appleby 'Bermuda Shorts' podcast, Jerome Wilson, Partner and Head of Appleby's Technology & Innovation practice in Bermuda, sits down with Insurance colleague Josephine Noddings, Counsel in Appleby's Bermuda office, to chat about InsurTech in Bermuda and where newer technologies are making an impact through the likes of underwriting systems, alternative risk forms such as catastrophe bonds, and crypto and other digital currencies.

