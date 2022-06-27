The first issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News bulletin

  • Inside the Boardroom – An Insurance Perspective
  • MFSA Circular on ICT Outsourcing Arrangements
  • Report on the Application of the Insurance Distribution Directive
  • EIOPA issues a third paper on methodological principles of insurance stress testing climate risks
  • EIOPA publishes Report on Consumer Trends in 2021
  • EIOPA publishes adopted decision on Peer Review Methodology
  • European Commission publishes Commission Implementing Regulation on technical information for calculating technical provisions and basic own funds for Q1 2022
  • EIOPA issues monthly technical information on Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term Structures

Insights

  • Amendments to the Motor Insurance Directive come into force across the EU – the Key changes
  • Ignorance of the law is no excuse – What you need to know regarding sanctions
  • ESG & Insurance: Things to look out for in 2022

