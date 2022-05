ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Luxembourg

Luxembourg Law On Inactive Accounts, Inactive Safe-deposit Boxes And Unclaimed Life-insurance Contracts CMS Luxembourg On 1 April 2022, the new law of 30 March 2022 on inactive accounts, inactive safe-deposit boxes and unclaimed life-insurance contracts (the "Law") was published.

Increasing Lead As Captive Domicile Walkers In 2022 Guernsey is celebrating its 100th year of captives, having established the first ever captive insurance company in 1922. The Island remains the leading domicile in Europe for captives having maintained an...

Rise Of Premium Insurance Financing Walkers In 2022 we expect to see an increase in the use of Master Trust structures in premium insurance financing. The Master Trust structure was historically set up as a quick way for high net worth individuals...

Interview With Isaac Espinoza Managing Director Of Root Reinsurance Company, Ltd. Conyers We're starting the New Year with a focus on new technology in insurance.

Covid-19, Climate Risk & Insurtech The Key Issues Walkers We continue to see real innovation in Bermuda in the key areas of Covid-19 remediation, climate risk finance and insurtech. With the continued growth of the ILS market and ...