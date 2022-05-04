ARTICLE

At Walkers Professional Services, our focus is on providing incorporation, corporate administrative services (which includes, inter alia, registered office and company secretarial), independent directors and experienced AML officers across the full range of sectors. In the last 12 months, Bermuda has seen growth in insurtech incorporations and we continue to see significant demand in the catastrophe bond market. These trends have encouraged us to continue to develop our offering, and we are now offering listing, corporate administrative and directorship services to catastrophe bond issuers. We also work closely with our market leading digital asset advisory team to provide a full complement of professional and AML support services to entities wishing to explore Bermuda's innovative framework for licensing of entities with digital asset licencing requirements. In addition, there is continued growth in the life and annuity sector in Bermuda, and we are actively setting up companies that will apply to be licensed as long-term (re)insurers.

