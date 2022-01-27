Fines are typically imposed in the UAE for traffic violations according to the Federal Traffic Law effected on 1 July 2017 and its amendments ('Traffic law'). The traffic regulations seek to achieve the UAE's vision to drastically reduce the number of traffic casualties from 6 per 100,000 people to 3 per 100,000.

Traffic Violations:

The list of fines for traffic violations is often updated annually and regularly published by all emirates. The list provides the traffic fines for different categories of traffic offences, such as driving without a valid license, exceeding the speed limit, improper parking etc.

However, for a certain category of traffic offences, the traffic law does not state the fine amount applicable, and instead, the penalty for the said offence is adjudged by the UAE courts and may include imprisonment and fines. This is in respect of more serious offences such as:

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Driving under the influence of drugs or any other narcotic substances

Causing someone's death

Causing a serious accident or injuries

When it comes to sharing of traffic fines between spouses or assigning the liability of the traffic fine incurred by one spouse to the other, such financial feuds are often experienced by divorcing couple. Some such financial disputes may thus be part of court disputes or even of out court settlements. However, when it comes to the law, it does not require one spouse to bear the responsibility for the traffic violations committed by the other. Traffic penalties are thus, personal in nature and have to be discharged by the person committing the same.

For instance, black points are directly imposed on the driver's license for traffic violations and are applicable for the more dangerous violations. E.g: Speeding above the maximum speed limit by 20 to 50 km/ hour will invite-only fines. However, exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km/hour will invite black points on the license of the driver. The maximum number of black points that can be accumulated on your driving license is 24, and fines are imposed for each such violation. If the number of black points acquired on a license reach 24 in number, then the license can even be confiscated for a period of six months, and the driver will be required to attend further corrective courses in driving. Acquiring a number of black points on your license can also potentially cost you more on your car insurance. With more back points acquired for traffic violations, you will need to pay a higher premium on a car insurance policy.

UAE enforces strict traffic laws in order to further its goal for safer roads. While minor traffic violations might invite-only fines, for the more serious traffic violations, stricter penalties, including jail terms can be imposed, especially when the safety of others is put at risk.

Related Links

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.