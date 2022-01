ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Norway

On The Application Of Res Judicata (Or Disarming The ‘'Italian Torpedo'') 1 Chancery Lane All travel litigation practitioners will be familiar with the concept of the ‘Italian Torpedo', but for those amongst us lucky enough never to have seen one approaching on their radar, a brief explanation is called for

Legal Prescription Of A Contractual Breach Of A Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy Ganado Advocates On the 30 July 2021, the Court of Appeal (Superior Jurisdiction) (the "Court"), presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Mr. Justice Joseph R. Micallef and Mr. Justice Tonio Mallia...

Accidents Abroad, Pre-Brexit: Just Sue The Insurer Here And Join The Policyholder? CJEU Says No, Unwinding English Decision In Keefe BLM It's been four years since conflict lawyers were left with the 'Keefe question' echoing in their ears. But now comes the time to launch those seashells back into the ocean because today,...

Fair Presentation, Moral Hazard And Material Circumstances Cooley LLP In the recent decision in Berkshire Assets (West London) Ltd v AXA Insurance UK Plc [2021] EWHC 2689 (Comm), Lionel Persey QC, sitting as a Judge of the High Court, gave the first English decision ...

Basics Of Azerbaijani Mandatory Medical Insurance BM Morrison Partners LLC By Law No. 1441-VQD, dated 28 December 2018, amendments implementing mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan effective 1 January 2020 were introduced to the Azerbaijani Law, On Medical Insurance...