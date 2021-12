ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Det kan diskuteres om uføreelementet i en barneforsikring skal vurderes som livsforsikring eller om den skal vurderes på lik linje som ulykkes- og sykdomsprodukter. Problemstillingen er ikke rettslig avklart. Vi mener likevel at det er mye som taler for at uføredekningen i en barneforsikring vil bli ansett som et livsforsikringsprodukt - slik at forsikrede gis det særskilte vernet som livsforsikringer har etter FAL.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Norway

Growing Risk Of Underinsurance Across Each Level Of Property Development BLM There is an old adage, often heard upon the existence of an insurance policy, along the lines of "it is okay, it is covered by the insurance".

Warranty & Indemnity Insurance In The COVID Era Cooley LLP Warranty & Indemnity Insurance has been a popular and effective tool in facilitating and supporting transactions for a number of years.

Scope Of Compulsory Motor Insurance (Vnuk): MPs And MEPs To Scrutinise Legislation This Week BLM The Parliaments in Westminster and Strasbourg will examine separate (and slightly different) sets of proposals for restricting the scope of motor insurance to something a lot closer to that which applied before the Vnuk decision in 2014.

The Building Safety Bill And Fire Safety Act 2021: Further Developments BLM To recap, the Act proposes to introduce substantial reforms to fire safety in buildings, providing clearer guidance on who is responsible for fire safety in buildings and for updating the fire risk assessment.

Warnings Of E-Scooter Recalls And Liability Claims After London Tube Fire BLM BLM's Head of Product Recall and Liability, Jason McNerlin has told Insurance Times that recall and liability issues in relation to e-scooters aren't far away following a recent fire incident in London.