Switzerland:
Webinar: Actions By Insolvency Liquidators Against Banks, A Comparison Between The USA, England, Canada And Switzerland
26 November 2021
Monfrini Bitton Klein
The liability of banks towards their corporate client when it
becomes insolvent because its directors breached their fiduciary
duties or committed crimes is of paramount importance. Leading
practitioners in the USA, England, Canada and Switzerland will
present the legal basis and conditions for such actions
againstbanks in their respective jurisdictions.
