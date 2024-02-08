On 1 January 2024 , various amendments to Swiss foundation law will come into force. New provisions will be introduced in the following areas:

Although these amendments to foundation law will not come into force until January 1st, 2024, a reservation of the right to amend the organization when establishing new foundations can already be stipulated today when a foundation is established.

In addition, since the entry into force of the Swiss stock corporation law amendment on 1 January 2023, two further new provisions exist concerning:

Procedure in the event of impending insolvency and over-indebtedness (Art. 84a CC);

Disclosure of remuneration (Art. 84b CC).

Click here to download further information on new developments in Swiss foundation law.

Originally Published 10 November 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.