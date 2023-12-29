What were Conyers' clients reading about in 2023?
In our British Virgin Islands office, our most popular posts and publications ranged from practical advice on doing business in the jurisdiction through to sanctions on the global stage, changes in the BVI courts, key corporate transactional developments and important considerations for companies approaching insolvency. Access our most sought-after BVI content of the year below:
- Doing Business in the BVI: readers showed great interest in practical advice such as that offered by "Form of BVI Annual Return Published", while "Tax and the British Virgin Islands: Separating Myth from Reality" offered a well-received view of the realities of operating in the jurisdiction.
- The impact of global conflict: "Sanctions Against Russia Pose Tricky Questions for the BVI Judiciary" outlined some of the issues considered by English and BVI courts in recent civil proceedings involving sanctioned Russian parties.
- Changes in the BVI Courts: a series of articles on Amendments to the BVI Civil Procedure Rules and The BVI IAC Arbitration Rules 2021 were of significant interest.
- BVI Corporate Transactions: the Conyers BVI Quarterly Corporate Update series provided a popular roundup of key happenings and statistics in the jurisdiction.
- Corporate Restructuring and Insolvency: "Under Pressure: Key considerations and practical tips for BVI companies approaching insolvency" provided practical steps for directors of BVI companies facing financial difficulties.
We look forward to keeping you informed in the coming year and always appreciate your feedback. Visit our Insights & Resources page to search all Conyers publications by your area of interest.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.