ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Switzerland

Costs Issues When Bankruptcy Order Annulled Pursuant To Section 282(1)(a) Insolvency Act 1986 Michelmores This case considered the costs implications arising from the annulment, pursuant to section 282(1)(a) Insolvency Act 1986 (the Act)...

The New Judicial Reorganisation By Collective Consent: Key Features Loyens & Loeff The long-awaited new Luxembourg law on business preservation and modernisation of bankruptcy law voted by the Luxembourg Parliament on 19 July 2023 (the Law)...

Insolvency Practitioners – The Dos And Don'ts When Applying For A Freezing Order In An Insolvency Situation Macfarlanes The Court of Appeal in Hunt v Ubhi has confirmed that insolvency practitioners seeking freezing orders are subject to the default requirement...

UK Turnaround And Restructuring Newsletter: Certain Moves In An Uncertain World AlixPartners Welcome To The Summer Edition Of AlixPartners' UK Turnaround And Restructuring Update, Publishing At A Time When Economic Pressures Are Intensifying Around The Cost And Availability Of Capital...

She Cannae Take Much More, Captain! AlixPartners Yesterday's rate decision – a 25bps increase – was welcomed by markets. Not because the increase will not be painful but because a 50bps increase would have signalled that reversing inflation is far from done.