June 2023 – As part of a package of measures in the field of commercial law, the National Council of the Slovak Republic approved today, 28 June 2023, amendment to Act no. 7/2005 Coll. on Bankruptcy and Restructuring and on Amendments to Certain Acts, which confirms the long-standing treatment of the creditor-debtor relationship in Slovakia in cases of the potential relationship between the debtor and the creditor.

Tomáa Meliaek and Viliam Myaicka, Partners in the Slovak office, have been dealing with the topic of kinship in bankruptcy law for several years and, in cooperation with the Slovak Banking Association and important Slovak banks, have discussed the wording of the relevant provisions of the respective law at several professional forums, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Slovakia.

