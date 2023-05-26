Carey Olsen senior associate Amelia Tan has received two industry accolades, having been elected as co-chair of the International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation (IWIRC) Singapore Board and as well as accepted to the International Insolvency Institute's (III) 2023 Class XII NextGen Leadership Program.

Amelia, who is a member of Carey Olsen's litigation, insolvency and restructuring practice in Singapore, has been welcomed to IWIRC's Singapore Board as co-chair alongside 14 other Board members. IWIRC advocates for the promotion and success of women in the insolvency and restructuring profession and has more than 2,100 members worldwide.

Amelia is also one of the few professionals globally who has been accepted into III's Class XII NextGen Leadership Program. These professionals represent the best of the future experts in international insolvency. The III NextGen Leadership Program was established to create an interesting, informative and valuable environment for younger professionals to liaise and network with world-leading insolvency practitioners.

James Noble, head of Carey Olsen's litigation, insolvency and restructuring team in Asia commented: "Congratulations to Amelia for this thoroughly deserved recognition. As a founding member of the disputes and insolvency practice in Carey Olsen Singapore and the first Singaporean offshore disputes lawyer based in Singapore, Amelia has been involved with many high-profile disputes and insolvency matters. Amelia was also one of the first offshore lawyers to be approved as a member of the Insolvency Practitioners Association of Singapore (IPAS) and is recognised in leading legal directories for her expertise in the offshore disputes and insolvency space. We are proud of her achievements and wish her every success in her role in these organisations."

Amelia added: "It is a huge privilege to be named the co-chair of IWIRC Singapore and to be accepted into the III NextGen Leadership Program. I am glad to be able to give a voice to younger female professionals in the industry and look forward to being actively involved in these organisations."

Amelia will officially be recognised as a member of the NextGen Class XII at a meeting on 9 June 2023 in Amsterdam, prior to III's 23rd Annual Conference on 10- 11 June 2023.

