Switzerland:
Different Types Of Insolvency Proceedings In Switzerland (Video)
22 February 2023
Loyens & Loeff
What are the different types of insolvency proceedings in
Switzerland?
In a series of 5 videos, Loyens & Loeff informs you about
the legal and fiscal aspects of corporate restructuring in
Switzerland.
In this third video, we will be giving you a short explanation
on the different types of insolvency proceedings in Switzerland.
Watch our video to get more a better understanding about that
topic!
This is the third part of our restructuring series. Stay tuned
for further insights into Swiss restructurings. Featured in our
next video: Claw back rights under Swiss law.
