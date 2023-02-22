ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

What are the different types of insolvency proceedings in Switzerland?

In a series of 5 videos, Loyens & Loeff informs you about the legal and fiscal aspects of corporate restructuring in Switzerland.

In this third video, we will be giving you a short explanation on the different types of insolvency proceedings in Switzerland. Watch our video to get more a better understanding about that topic!

This is the third part of our restructuring series. Stay tuned for further insights into Swiss restructurings. Featured in our next video: Claw back rights under Swiss law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.