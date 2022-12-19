Dominican Republic:
19 December 2022
Guzman Ariza Attorneys At Law
Fabio J Guzmán Ariza and Pamela Benzán Arbaje contributed to the
Dominican Republic chapter of the GRR (Global Restructuring Review)
– Americas Restructuring Review 2023. In this article, they
discuss the challenges and updates in the application of the
Dominican Republic restructuring and insolvency law, which came
into force in February 2017.
The Americas Restructuring Review is one of GRR's popular
regional reviews series. It delivers insight and thought leadership
from 43 pre-eminent regional names. This edition covers Bermuda,
Brazil, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the wider
Caribbean, Chile, the Dominican Republic, the European Union,
Mexico and the United States and tackles topics such as trends in
DIP financing and Gibbs.
This publication is available for download HERE (in English only).
