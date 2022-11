ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Egypt

Chapter 26 CAMA 2020: Insolvency Professionals, A Miscellany Issue? PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors This article involves a critical review and analysis of this new regulatory framework for the Insolvency profession and practice.

Overview Of Insolvency And Restructuring In Nigeria PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors The insolvency procedures recognised by the Act are, in that sense, either collective or non-collective and undertaken by Insolvency Practitioners.

Innovations In Corporate Insolvency In Nigeria Under The Companies And Allied Matters Act, 2020 – Insolvency Practitioners Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie On 7th August 2020, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, assented to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 which repealed and replaced the Companies and Allied Matters Act, ...

The Evolution Of Business Rescue In Nigeria AELEX Business rescue is a noble concept, which seeks to balance out the interests of both the creditors and the debtor in line with international best practices.

The Need For A Cross-Border Insolvency Legislation In Nigeria S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The phenomenal growth in international trade and investments in the 21st Century has increased the incidence of corporate entities having businesses, assets, debtors and creditors in several jurisdictions.