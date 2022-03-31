ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: There Has Been Approved A New Procedure For Notifying The Authorized Body On The Commencement Or Termination Of Activities In Uzbekistan

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted resolution “On approval of a unified regulation on the procedure for notifying the authorized body on the commencement or termination of activities” No.88 dated February 25, 2022 (the “Regulation on the notification procedure”).

The Regulation on the notification procedure includes:

conditions and requirements for carrying out activities on the notification basis;

the procedure for sending a notice on the commencement of activities and its registration;

the procedure for suspension, resumption and termination of activities carried out on the notification basis;

the procedure for monitoring activities;

the procedure for maintenance of registers;

the procedure for appealing and reviewing decisions of the competent authorities and actions (inaction) of their officials.

The Regulation on the notification procedure entered into force on March 1, 2022.

