ARTICLE

Luxembourg: Extension Of The Possibility To Organise Virtual Board And Shareholder Meetings Until 31 December 2022 And Of The Suspension Of The One-Month Deadline To Declare Bankruptcy Until 30 June 2022

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Act of 17 December 2021 has extended the transitional measures provided for by the Act of 23 September 2020 until 31 December 2022. In practice, Luxembourg-based companies can hold either virtual board and shareholder meetings, even if their articles of association provide otherwise, or physical meetings if they respect the applicable sanitary conditions.

Furthermore, the Act of 17 December 2021 has amended the Act of 19 December 2020 on the temporary adaptation of certain procedural provisions in civil and commercial matters and extended until 30 June 2022 the suspension of the one-month deadline to declare bankruptcy (Art. 440 Commercial Code).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.