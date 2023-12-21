Welcome to the latest release of the CSB Group quarterly newsletter! This quarter has been particularly special for us, as we proudly clinched the Corporate Services Provider of the Year award at SiGMA. It's a testament to our commitment to excellence in delivering top-notch services to our clients.

In this edition, we're delighted to keep you informed about our participation at LPS Shanghai, our roadshow in Taiwan and presence at ICE London, where our dynamic team will continue to leave their mark. We are excited about connecting with our clients and also attendees whilst sharing insights about our acclaimed 360° approach for those keen to explore our services firsthand.

Additionally, you'll find exclusive video interviews featuring the experts behind our diverse service offerings. We've curated the latest industry updates, offering a deep dive into the ever-evolving business landscape.

But there's more! We've compiled a list of upcoming accounting submission deadlines for your convenience. For those with a taste for the extraordinary, we extend an invitation to explore the breathtaking properties showcased by our associated brand and leader in luxury real estate, Malta Sotheby's International Realty.

