Malta:
Industry Insights Q2 2023
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Welcome to another CSB Group quarterly newsletter!
The introductory part of the newsletter features upcoming events
our team will be attending - we look forward to meeting up with all
those interested in our award-winning services.
We are also pleased to share video interviews with our business
development team. Scroll down to view recent industry updates,
upcoming accounting submission deadlines and spectacular properties
brought to you by our associated brand, Malta Sotheby's International Realty.
We are also thrilled to announce the opening of Malta
Sotheby's International Realty's new office at Tigné
Point! Now, we bring our exceptional real estate services closer to
you, providing unrivalled expertise in luxury properties in the
most sought-after locations in Malta.
To view the full newsletter, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Malta
Economics Weekly Alert 20/2023
KPMG in Cyprus
Annual change in sales -5,2 % In April 2023, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 105.527 tonnes, recording a decrease of 5,2% compared to April 2022.
Economics Weekly Alert 19/2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The turnover value Index of transport and storage for the first quarter of 2023 reached 126,7 units, recording an increase of 29,1% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2022.
The Evolution Of The Partnership As A Business Vehicle
Bedell Cristin
At its most basic level a partnership requires no formalities or registration and is the simplest manner in which to carry on a business. Partnerships have been used for many centuries and were initially governed by common law rules that evolved to regulate both the dealings of the partnership with third parties, and the dealings of the partners with one another.