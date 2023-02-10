Mauritius has been ranked 21st globally as 'full democracy' in the EIU Democracy Report 2022, with an overall score of 8.14 out of 10 points. The EIU Democracy Index provides a glimpse of the state of democracy across 167 countries and territories.

Mauritius maintained its position as the leader in democracy in Africa as it is the only country and nation in Sub-Saharan Africa and the entire region to top the list in this category. Furthermore, on a global scale, Mauritius is consequently placed on an equal level with the G20 nations such as Australia, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, all of which are ranked in the top 20.

It was also highlighted that 72 out of 167 countries may be regarded as democracies according to the 2022 democracy index.

