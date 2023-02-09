ARTICLE

Vietnam: Taking Security In Vietnam: The How, The Who And The What

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This update outlines the legal framework for taking out security in Vietnam. It examines the most used contractual structures, security assets, and typical enforceability issues when setting up a credit facility with a Vietnamese borrower. It also provides a high-level summary of the security vehicles available under Vietnamese law and touches on the most important structures and prevalent legal issues when taking out security in Vietnam.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.