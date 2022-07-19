The 16th edition of the Global Peace Index (the "GPI") has classified Mauritius as the most peaceful jurisdiction in the African Continent. The GPI which rates 163 countries globally, based on the level of prevailing peacefulness, has placed Mauritius on the 28th position. The position of Mauritius is an improvement over the previous year and classifies the jurisdiction as highly peaceful.

The classification of Mauritius on the GPI is a testament to the conducive atmosphere of the country for not only its residents but also for foreign investors seeking a stable and peaceful jurisdiction as a personal and business migrating destination and for conducting business in Africa. Read the 16th Edition of the Global Peace Index HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.