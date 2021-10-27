This is our executive summary of 20 newly enacted regulations on various business sectors in Indonesia, enforced since 1 July – 30 September 2021.

General Corporate Sector

No Regulation Summary

1. Minister of Law and Human Rights ("MoLHR") Regulation No. 25 of 2021 on Procedures of Registration, Amendment, and Removal of Fiduciary Security ("MoLHR Regulation 25/2021") Enforcement date:

19 July 2021 MoLHR Regulation 25/2021 requires fiduciary applicants ( i.e., Fiduciary grantees, proxies, or representatives) to obtain the right to access the electronic system to register fiduciary security, amend fiduciary security certificates, or remove the certificates through the fiduciary security registration system (Art. 2 (1) and (2) of MoLHR Regulation 25/2021.

2. MoLHR Regulation No. 26 of 2021 on Requirement and Procedure for the Imposition of a Zero-Rupiah Tariff on Legal Services at the Directorate-General of General Legal Administration ("MoLHR Regulation 26/2021") Enforcement Date:

19 July 2021 MoLHR Regulation 26/2021 requires the following services of the Directorate-General of General Legal Administration ("Directorate-General") to be provided at a zero-rupiah tariff: (i) provision of information on certain data (regarding, e.g., limited liability companies, foundations, associations, limited partnerships, partnership firms, notary protocols, curators, wills, fiduciary-related matters, political parties, citizenship, citizenship statuses, and/or civil service investigators); (ii) blocking and unblocking of access to the administrative system of legal entities

The implementation of zero-rupiah tariff is based on: (i) applications; (ii) Memorandum of understanding; and/or (iii) Cooperation Agreements/ Perjanjian Kerja Sama (PKS) (Art. 3 of MoLHR Regulation 26/2021).

An applicant (see point (i) above) should submit a written application for the zero-rupiah tariff to the Director-General that will reply to the relevant applicant within a maximum period of 30 business days after duly receiving the application (Art. 4 (1) of MoLHR Regulation 26/2021).

3. Minister of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board or Badan Koordinasi Penanaman Modal ("BKPM") Circular Letter No. 18 of 2021 on the Amendment to Minister of Investment Circular No. 17 of 2021 on The Transition of Business Licensing Operation to Risk-Based Business Operation through OSS System. ("BKPM CL 18/2021) Enforcement Date:

29 July 2021 BKPM CL 18/2021 amends some details on business activities and the Indonesian Standard Industrial Classification Codes/ Klasifikasi Baku Lapangan Usaha Indonesia ("KBLI") in connection with the implementation of the new risk-based business licensing through the Online Single Submission system.

in connection with the implementation of the new risk-based business licensing through the Online Single Submission system. Several changes and revisions in BKPM CL 18/2021 include, among others, the account and audit activities are now under the Ministry of Finance (previously under the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy), toll road activities are now under the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (previously under the Ministry of Transport). Given the revisions, the system would be updated accordingly.

Manpower Sector

4. Minister of Manpower ("MoM") Regulation No. 15 of 2021 on Procedure for the Provision of Unemployment Insurance ("MoM Regulation 15/2021") Enforcement Date:

28 July 2021 The Unemployment Insurance benefits consist of cash payments, access to job marker information, and access to work trainings (Art. 2 of MoM Regulation 15/2021).

Benefits are granted to participants who had their employment terminated, with working relationships based on work agreements under specified timeframes (PKWT), or unspecified timeframes (PKWTT). JKP (the unemployment insurance) participants should want to work again in the future.

Work trainings will be granted to participants who have not been reemployed and have been recommended by the employment agency or inter-employment officers to join the work trainings (Art. 17 of MoM Regulation 15/2021).