Key Points
- India has relaunched its Youth Professional Scheme with the UK, allowing UK nationals with a valid graduate degree and aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in India
Overview
The government of India reopened its Youth Professional Scheme with the United Kingdom (UK). Through the scheme, UK nationals between the age of 18 and 30 who hold a valid graduate degree are permitted to live and work in India for up to two years under a multiple-entry visa. For further information on qualification requirements and the application process, check here.
What are the Changes?
The government of India has relaunched its Youth Professional Scheme with the UK, allowing UK nationals with a valid graduate degree and aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in India for up to two years with a multiple-entry visa. The government of the UK reopened the reciprocal version of this scheme at the end of February 2023.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
