Key Points

India has restored eVisa options for eligible foreign nationals seeking entry into the country for specific short-term activities, including certain business purposes

Overview

The government of India High Commission office in London announced that e-Visa measures will be restored for nationals of the United Kingdom traveling to India. eVisa permissions have also been restored to 163 other countries and jurisdictions since the start of the pandemic.

To apply for an eVisa, eligible foreign nationals must upload a photo and passport image, all required identification information and complete all payment requirements.

Approved travelers will then receive an electronic travel authorization (ETA) form via email. Travelers will be required to print the ETA form and present it at Immigration Check Posts in India, where the eVisa will be stamped on the passport.

What are the Changes?

The government of India announced that it will restore eVisa services to nationals of the United Kingdom and 163 other countries and jurisdictions. The government had temporarily suspended the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 December, 2022

