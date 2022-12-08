Key Points

The government of India introduced new measures to accommodate increased demand in visa applications for the country

Overview

VFS Global, a worldwide visa processing service provider, introduced new measures to help with the growing demand for visa applications to India. These changes include:

Introducing a new diplomatic office in central London.

Adding appointment slots in order to accommodate up to 40,000 appointments per month.

Expanding operating hours.

What are the Changes?

The government of India introduced new measures to reduce processing times and help accommodate the rising demand for visa applications. These measures specifically apply to visa centers in the United Kingdom.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 5 December, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.