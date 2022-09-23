By the end of August, there were reports indicating that some Indian consulates and the local registration authorities in India started requiring foreign nationals seeking or holding Employment (E) visas to provide proof that their salaries were being paid or were paid in India. Most recently, it seems like the Indian government reversed this requirement. Although no formal announcement was made either as to the payroll localization requirement or the most recent reversal, the move is a welcome change for global employers, many of which choose to maintain foreign assignees on their home country's payroll.

Background: E Visas and Payroll Localization

India's Employment (E) visa is available to foreign nationals who are highly skilled or qualified professionals in a given sector and who meet a minimum salary threshold of INR 1,625,000. At present, applicants for new E visas may be paid either by their home employer or by their sponsoring entity in India. Applicants for E visa extensions may similarly remain on non-Indian payroll. All E visa holders must comply with local tax regulations.

In August 2022, the FRRO in Chennai some Indian consulates and the Indian government's third-party visa services began implementing a localization requirement for both new applications and extensions, though no formal announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Applicants in the relevant jurisdictions – including the United States, Germany, and Hong Kong – were being asked to demonstrate that they would receive their salary in India. These changes now appear to have been scrapped, at least for the time being, such that new E visa applicants as well as applicants for extensions can remain on their home employer's payroll.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.