Key Points

Seven VFS Global offices open to collect biometric data for Indian travelers to Ukraine

Overview

As of 4 Jan. 2022, VFS Global, a worldwide visa processing service provider, can carry out biometric enrollments in seven cities across India in order to grant travel permissions to individuals who need to travel to Ukraine. VFS has been offering Ukraine visa services in India since 2017. The cities with VFS Global Visa Application Centers include:

New Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Kolkata

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

What are the Changes?

VFS Global will provide locations throughout India for travelers to submit biometric data for a business or work visa application for Ukraine. This will allow applicants of 26 visa categories, including tourism, work and business visas for Ukraine, to submit biometrics data in order to complete the visa process.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check VFS Global's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13, January 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.