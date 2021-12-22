ARTICLE

Key Points

India's visa processing service provider will begin processing visa applications and other immigration documents

Overview

India's third-party visa processing service provider, VFS Global, will begin accepting and processing visa applications for both in-person applications and applications sent through mail beginning 13 Dec. 2021.

For a step-by-step guide for visa application submissions click here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 16 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.