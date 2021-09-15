A new Appendix Youth Mobility Scheme will soon replace Appendix T5 (Temporary Worker) Youth Mobility Scheme. Although the re-branding of the Appendix will take place at 0900 on 11 October 2021, the substantive amendments to the Appendix will not take place until 1 January 2022, when Icelandic and Indian nationals will become eligible to apply. Applications made before then will be decided in accordance with the Immigration Rules in force on 31 December 2021.

The Youth Mobility Scheme is a cultural exchange programme for persons aged 18 to 30, from participating countries and territories, to experience life in the UK for up to 2 years.

Migrants on this route can look for and undertake employment in the UK without sponsorship; however, they cannot bring their dependents. Additionally, this is not a route to settlement, except insofar as time spent on it can count towards 10 years of continuous lawful residence for settlement. Unfortunately, applicants can only come to the UK on this route once.

Youth Mobility Scheme Validity, Suitability and Financial Requirements

The new Youth Mobility Scheme validity, suitability and financial requirements are very similar to those that are currently in place.

It is still a requirement that those seeking to come to the UK on this route must apply for entry clearance before their arrival. The application must be made from outside the UK.

Applicants must pay any application fee (currently £244), Immigration Health Charge (£1,248), provide required biometric information, and provide a passport or other travel document which satisfactorily establishes their identity and nationality.

Applicants must be a British Overseas citizen, British Overseas Territories citizen or British National (Overseas), or a national of Australia, Canada, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, Iceland, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korean, Taiwan or India.

They must be over the age of 18 on the date their entry clearance will become valid, and they must also be under the age of 30 on the date of application.

Applicants must not fall for refusal under the general grounds for refusal. The Home Office will consider personal history and immigration history. If there are any concerns, you should seek immigration advice prior to applying.

An applicant cannot previously have spent time in the UK on this route.

An applicant may need to provide a tuberculosis certificate, depending on where they have resided in the six months prior to their application.

The financial requirement will remain the same. Applicants must have funds of £2,350 held for a 28-day period as specified in Appendix Finance. They must not have any children aged under 18 who are either living with them or financially dependent upon them.

Youth Mobility Scheme Sponsorship Requirements

Youth Mobility Scheme Sponsorship requirements do not apply to an applicant who is a British Overseas citizen, British Overseas Territories citizen or British National (Overseas). However, they do apply to all other nationals.

The following countries have Deemed Sponsorship Status, and their allocation of places for 2022 is as follows:

Australia – 30,000 places

New Zealand – 13,000 places

Canada – 6,000 places

Japan – 1,500 places

Monaco – 1,000 places

Taiwan – 1,000 places

Hong Kong – 1,000 places

Republic of Korea – 1,000 places

For those that are nationals of countries with deemed sponsorship status, they must provide a passport issued by that country to meet the sponsorship requirement.

The countries and territories without Deemed Sponsorship Status, and the total allocation of places available for 2022, are as follows:

San Marino – 1,000 places

Iceland – 1,000 places

India – 3,000 places

Nationals of countries without deemed sponsorship status must provide evidence of sponsorship that has been issued to them no more than six months before the date of the application.

Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea and now also India require applicants to use the Home Office's ballot process. Applicants must submit an expression of interest in applying for entry clearance under the Youth Mobility Scheme through the Home Office's process. The Home Office then selects at random who will be invited to apply for entry clearance from the pool. To evidence they were successful in the ballot, nationals of these countries must (a) have been issued an invitation to apply; and (b) made their application within the period of time specified in the invitation.

Additional Youth Mobility Scheme Requirements for Indian Citizens

Indian citizens can meet the additional Youth Mobility Scheme requirement imposed on them in one of two ways: through education or work experience.

To meet it through education, an applicant must hold a qualification equal to or above RQF level 6, and provide evidence of that qualification in the form of written confirmation from the issuing institution that they successfully completed their studies and graduated with the required qualification.

To meet it through experience, an applicant must have a minimum of three years' work experience in a professional role equivalent to an eligible occupation listed in Appendix Skilled Occupations. The evidence of the work experience can be either formal payslips from the applicant's employer showing the applicant's job title and employer's name; or payslips accompanied by a letter from the applicant's employer, on the employer's headed paper and signed by a senior official, confirming the payslips are authentic.

Youth Mobility Scheme Visa Decision

As always, if a person meets all eligibility and suitability criteria the application for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa will be granted. A successful applicant will be granted entry clearance for up to 2 years.

They cannot access public funds, but they can work (except self-employment is limited and they cannot be employed as a professional sports person), study (subject to the ATAS Condition) and may be required to register with the police.

If the application is refused, it is possible to apply for an Administrative Review to challenge the decision, but there is no right of appeal. If you have been refused, we can review the reasons for refusal and advise you as to the merits of an administrative review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.