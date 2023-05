ARTICLE

Withholding Tax On Technical Fees And Royalty Doubled By The Finance Act, 2023 LexCounsel Law Offices The Finance Act, 2023 has increased the withholding tax payable on income by way of royalty and fees for technical services earned by non-residents...

GST On Residential Dwelling – Opening Yet Another Pandora's Box S&A Law Offices Intending to make housing affordable to everyone, the government had earmarked "renting of residential dwelling for use as a residence" as an exempt service under the erstwhile regime.

DDT vs DTAA 'tax-rate Controversy'- Mumbai Tribunal Special Bench Ruling Nexdigm Private Limited The taxation of dividends underwent a change when in Finance Act 2020, dividends were made taxable in the hands of shareholders. Prior to this, since 1997, the dividend-paying...

Sellers Flout The Law And Buyers Face The Brunt Under GST – Judiciary To Their Rescue! S&A Law Offices The supply chain's seamless flow of Input Tax Credit is the basic foundation of GST. Under GST, the credit of tax paid at every stage is available as a set-off for payment of tax at each subsequent stage.

Apex Court Holds Selection Of Comparable Companies As 'Substantial Question Of Law' Nexdigm Private Limited The landscape of Transfer Pricing litigation delves around matters that are more or less factual, viz. selection of most appropriate method, choice of comparable companies, aggregation of international transactions, etc.