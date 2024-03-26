ARTICLE

On March 04, 2024, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court held, in Sita Soren vs. Union of India 1 , that members of the Parliament and state legislatures do not enjoy parliamentary immunity for acts of bribery, overruling the 3:2 Constitution Bench decision in P.V. Narasimha Rao vs. State in 1998.

