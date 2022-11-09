ARTICLE

The defence sector the world over struggles to find a balance between the secrecy linked to national security considerations and transparent oversight/accountability. Complex technical and commercial deal structures, exacerbated by high value stakes, make the procurement process susceptible to influence peddling and corruption.

The Indian defence sector is no stranger to corruption-related procurement controversies. Corruption under Indian laws is benchmarked against the concept of "undue influence", which is interpreted widely and includes both monetary and non-monetary bribes/influence.

The Indian government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against bribery, and any allegation will attract investigations against the accused.

