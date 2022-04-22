ARTICLE

Singhania Partners LLP is exhilarated to announce the launch of the book" White Collar Crimes- An Indian Perspective" authored by Mr. Ravi Singhania, Mr. Vikas Goel and Mr. Abhishek Kumar. The book is published by Thomson Reuters in India.

We celebrated the launch of this book on 13 April, 2022 and the occasion was graced by Honourable Mr. JusticeAmit Bansal, High Court of Delhi, Mr. Chetan Sharma, Additional Solicitor General of India and Senior Advocate and Dr. Lalit Basin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms.

The primary attempt of this book on White-Collar Crimes in India is to spread a general awareness about various types of such crimes which have plagued the country. The book primarily focuses on different laws enacted by the legislature, along with relevant rules and regulations, to check white-collar crimes such as corruption, banking and tax frauds, money laundering, black money, cybercrimes, adulteration of food supplies and corporate frauds amongst others. The book also discusses the role of various law enforcement agencies and the adjudication process for such crimes.

You can purchase a copy of the book on Amazon . https://www.amazon.in/White-Collar-Cr...

