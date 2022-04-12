ARTICLE

The Private Client Team at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (India), in association with Mondaq, cordially invites you to a webinar which aims to provide high-net-worth business families and their advisors with a comprehensive update on recent trends in estate and wealth planning from a cross border perspective. This will broadly cover key recent updates over the last 2-3 years which are of relevance to an international audience. This will be done via 2 sessions.

In Session 1, we will focus on recent legal and regulatory changes in India which directly impact estate planning considerations for clients and provide clarity around the recent changes in the Indian tax regime (its principles and outlook). The session will explore the emergence of the offshore multifamily office concept and its benefit to Indian high net worth families. Likewise, we will touch upon the growing interest in alternative residence among Indian HNIs coupled with the reverse migration trend and its implications.

In anticipation of an upgraded regulatory framework for Oversees Direct Investment (ODI), session will examine the extant foreign exchange control regulations and opportunities for cross border investments. With HNIs increasingly diversifying their wealth portfolio to mitigate market risks, we will touch upon the position of virtual digital assets / cryptos and NFTs. As corporate transparency gains momentum globally, we will examine India's Significant Beneficial Ownership (SBO) framework and recent anti-money laundering enforcement trends.

In Session 2, we will present a short case study in the context of cross-border estate planning and taxation. The objective of the case study would be to explore some common challenges faced by clients and practitioners' alike and effective mitigants to resolve such issues.

The webinar will also include an interactive Q&A session to conclude the proceedings.

