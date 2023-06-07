With the growing demand for energy, batteries  have become an essential component in our daily  lives. India possesses a unique market for  renewable energy, which has the potential to  significantly reduce pollution and greenhouse gas  emissions. Given the widespread electrification of  transportation and the unfortunate reality that a  significant portion of used batteries end up in  landfills, battery recycling holds great importance. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate  Change introduced the Battery Waste Management  Rules, 2022 (“Rules 2022”) which has replaced the  Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001  (“Rules 2001”) to channelise depleting resources  towards refurbishment or recycling. These rules are  applicable to all types of batteries irrespective of  their shape, volume, chemistry, usage, and material  composition.

The introduction of Rules 2022 represents a  significant stride in the adoption of environmentally  responsible practices for battery management. The  report titled "Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery  Reuse and Recycling Market in India" from Niti Ayog, the government's think tank, underscores the  significance of recycling. It highlights the  anticipated surge in demand for raw materials in  India due to the government's efforts to promote  domestic production of lithium cells.

1. Scope and applicability

The Rules 2001 governed the usage of lead  batteries only, whereas Rules 2022 governs  following batteries:

a) Automotive battery - used only for automotive starter, lighting, or ignition power;

b) Electric vehicle battery - designed to provide traction to hybrid and electric vehicles for road transport;

c) Industrial battery - designed for industrial uses, including sealed battery; unsealed battery and energy storage system battery;

d) Portable battery - sealed less than 5 kilograms, not made for industrial purposes, electric vehicle or to be used as an automotive battery;

e) Waste battery – including used and/or end of life battery, its components, or spares; or pre[1]consumer off-spec battery and its component; or expired battery or discarded battery.

2. Stakeholders

The Rules 2001 were restricted to the  manufacturer, dealer, and importer of batteries.  Following segment encapsulates the new and  modified roles and responsibilities of stakeholders:

(a) Producers

A Producer is now defined as an entity that is  involved in the following activities:  

i. Manufacturing and selling batteries, including  refurbished batteries, either as standalone  products or as part of equipment, under its own  brand;

ii. Selling batteries, including refurbished batteries, either as standalone products or as part of equipment, under its own brand, which  are produced by other manufacturers or  suppliers.;

iii. Importing batteries, including equipment  containing batteries.

The introduction of Extended Producer  Responsibility (EPR) aims to standardize the role  of producers. EPR is a policy that assigns  producers the responsibility to retrieve their  products, recycle or refurbish batteries, and  strictly prohibit battery disposal in landfills or  through incineration. EPR envisages three  principles, namely:

  • Life cycle thinking
  • Pollution prevention approach
  • Polluter pays principle

Targets have been fixed for new producers introducing battery in the market in subsequent years after the publication of these Rules, as per  the type of battery produced; ranging from 50%  to 90%, which could be attained in the following  manner:

  • By obtaining the EPR certificate from other producers of the same category; or
  • By bearing the complete responsibility of waste battery collection and recycling and/or  refurbishment targets.

EPR – Obligation on Producers:

  • Submission of annual EPR plan to the Central Pollution Control Board (“CPCB”) containing  information pertaining to quantity, weight of  battery along with the dry weight of battery  materials;
  • Developing a separate waste stream for collection of Waste Battery in schemes such as  deposit refund system or buy back or any other  model;
  • Filing annual return pertaining to waste battery collected, recycled, or refurbished under EPR  with CPCB;
  • Complying with labelling requirements as per standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian  standards;
  • The minimum targets to meet the usage of domestically recycled material out of total dry  weight of a battery ranging 5% to 40% by  2030-31 onwards (applicable on the respective  types of batteries) has been introduced;

(b) Consumers

The consumer, who is the final user of batteries,  should ensure the proper disposal of waste  batteries by separating them from other waste  streams, particularly mixed waste and domestic  waste.

It is important to ensure that waste batteries are  disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner  by delivering them to an organization involved in  collection, refurbishment, or recycling.

(c) Refurbisher and Recycler

Both the stakeholders shall file return on quarterly basis. Recyclers must attain the  mandatory target for minimum recovery of battery material that is 70% in 2024-25; 80% in  2025 -26; 90% 2026 -27 and onwards for all types of batteries along with providing certificates  for waste battery processing .

3. Environmental Compensation

Drawing on the principle of the "polluter pays,"  environmental compensation has been introduced  as a means of holding responsible parties  accountable. In instances where the obligations  and responsibilities outlined in the Rules 2022 are  not met, the Central Pollution Control Board  (CPCB) has the authority to suspend or revoke a  producer's registration and impose environmental  compensation.

Furthermore, in the event that an EPR obligation  is not fulfilled within a specific year, it will be  carried forward to the subsequent year, with a  grace period of three years. If the obligation is  fulfilled during this three-year period, the  Environmental Compensation that was assessed  will be refunded to the Producer according to the  specified procedure outlined below.:

  • Within one year of levying of Environmental Compensation: 75 percent return;
  • Within two years: 60 percent return;
  • Within three years: 40 percent return

After completion of three years if compensation is  still due, then the entire compensation amount  will be forfeited.

Although the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 impacts all industries, its effect on the technology  companies and EV manufacturers particularly stands out

Impact on  IT/ITeS Industry

  • Entities engaged in Information Technology and enabled services would fall  under the ambit of a “Consumer” under  the Rules 2022 to have safe and eco[1]friendly disposal of batteries.
  • However, if an entity manages the procurement of batteries or equipment  embedded with battery via import from  their foreign subsidiaries, their scope  would be shifted from a “Consumer” to a  “Producer” with additional responsibilities.
  • Further clarifications are awaited from authorities for any relaxation to be given  to persons other than manufacturer and  supplier of batteries.

Impact on  EV Industry

  • The New Rules have been a welcome move to the EV Industry, as they bring a positive  reinforcement of trust and emphasize on  efforts towards the safety of consumers,  reliability, and safety of the vehicle.
  • The new regulation has a positive effect on the market to support in India's  commitment to replace Petro Chemical  based motors by the 'Greener Alternative'.  Thus, reducing the dependency on new raw  materials to in turn save natural resources.
  • It also brings in scope for new industries and entrepreneurs to enter the market in  manufacture, supply or collection and  recycling/refurbishment of batteries.

Conclusion

The battery market in India is still in nascent stage, but rapidly growing due to technology evolution. This  new regime will bring in many opportunities and risks, wherein a transparent and multi-fold governance  framework will help corporates to bear these risks. Rules 2022 acts as a step in the right direction  towards ensuring technological advancements with the least possible harm to the environment. The  effective implementation of requirements related to registration, periodic reporting, auditing, and the  creation of a committee to monitor the execution of the rules will bring highly awaited reforms that the  industry needs.

