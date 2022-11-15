ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Background: The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has notified the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 on August 22, 2022. The Rules of 2022 replace the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules of 2001 and are premised on the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Extended Producer Responsibility is an approach where the producer is mandated via policy for treatment and/or disposal of industrial waste. It is proved that assigning such responsibility could in principle provide incentives to prevent wastes at the source, promote product design for the environment and support the achievement of public recycling and materials management goals.

According to Rule 4 (4) of Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, every person or an entity involved in manufacturing of Batteries shall register through the online centralized portal as a "Producer" on Form 1(A)1.

It is relevant to mention here that as the centralized portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)is under development, the process for submission of application for registration through the offline mode has been notified by the CPCB on October 14, 20222..

Any person or entity that is in the business of Manufacturing or Sale of battery (including refurbished battery and its equipment under its own brand) shall register themselves with the CPCB according to the procedure mentioned below.3

Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 and its Application

These Rules apply to Producer, dealer, consumer and entities involved in collection, segregation, transportation, re-furbishment and recycling of Waste Battery.

These rules do not apply to Battery that have been used in equipment connected with the protection of the essential security interests including arms, ammunitions, war material and those intended specifically for military purposes and for equipments designed to be sent into the space.

Procedure for Submission of Application for Registration of a producer or Manufacturer in offline mode:

The Producer/Manufacturer has to apply for grant of registration to the CPCB by submitting duly filled in Form 1(A) through email at cpcb@gov.in and submit the hard copy of the application to Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board at the following address:

Central Pollution Control Board

Parivesh Bhawan,

East Arjun Nagar,

Delhi – 110032

The Application shall be submitted from the company's email ID only.

Producer/Manufacturer shall also submit the following documents along with the application form:

Self – Attested copy of GST certificate TIN number CIN number Aadhar Card of authorized person PAN Card of Company

The registration will be granted initially for a period of six months, which will be renewed through online portal once it gets operational. Meanwhile the collection of application fees will be deferred and will be realized at the time of registration through the online centralized portal.4

Footnotes

1 Application to be submitted for grant or renewal of registration as a Producer under Rule 4

2 https://cpcb.nic.in/

3 https://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2022/238351.pdf

4 https://cpcb.nic.in/openpdffile.php?id=TGF0ZXN0RmlsZS8zNTNfMTY2NTc1MzcxMl9tZWRpYXBob3RvMjk2MTkucGRm

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.