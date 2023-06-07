Regulation 14(4)(r) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 ("InvIT Regulations") provides that the units of Infrastructure Investment Trusts ("InvITs") shall be issued only in dematerialized form to all the applicants.

In order to promote dematerialization of securities and improve transparency in the dealings of securities of Hold Cos/ SPVs, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") has vide its circular dated May 22, 2023 ("InvITs Circular") decided that InvITs will henceforth hold the securities of Hold Cos and SPVs in dematerialized form only, where the Investment manager of the InvIT will ensure the same.

Further, for existing securities held by InvITs in Hold Cos and SPVsin physical form, the investment manager of the InvIT is required to dematerialize the securities of Hold Cos and SPVs of the InvIT on or before June 30, 2023.

Please find a copy of the InvITs Circular, here.

Originally published by 31 May, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.