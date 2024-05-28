ARTICLE Dispute Resolution & Arbitration Monthly Update | May 2024 HA HSA Advocates More Contributor A modern law firm with 28 partners and 120+ professionals, HSA leverages its deep regulatory underpinnings and sectoral knowledge to provide practical, implementable and enforceable advice. With its full-service capabilities and four offices pan-India, the firm is well known for its proactive approach to composite risk redressal and seamless cross-jurisdiction support while advising clients on their multi-faceted requirements. KIPL Vistacore Infra Projects JV v. Municipal Corporation of the City of Ichalkarnji...

