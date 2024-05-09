ARTICLE

For the petitioner Shrivika, Mrs. K. Subhashini Advocate and Partner of Chennai Law Associates moved WP.No.34004/2016 regarding the subject mentioned matter and sought for interim order in WMP.Nos.29343 & 29344/2016 before the Hon'ble High Court of Madras today and His Lordship Mr. Justice T. S. Sivagnanam passed an interim order in the said matter that the results of the Counselling of M.B.B.S., seats in Tamil Nadu will be subject to the clarification orders to be passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in a batch Writ Petitions pending before it regarding the ALL INDIA QUOTA of 15% and further directed the Selection Committee represented by the Directorate of Medical Education Kilpauk Chennai to notify the said order in its official website and also the Notice Board and await further direction in the said matter.

Copy of the Madras High Court Order dated 26.09.2016 is attached herewith for reference and it will be shared vide mail to the interested viewer on request to ksubhashinisuresh@gmail.com

The Writ Petitions in the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India is listed for hearing on 27.09.2016. All the Writ Petitions in the Madras High Court concerning this matter is posted for hearing on 28.09.2016.

The necessary notification to be published by the selection committee of medical counselling as directed by the Madras High Court.

