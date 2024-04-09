On 28 th March 2024, the Delhi High Court ( DHC ) pronounced its final judgment 1 in the cross-suits filed between Ericsson and Lava, ultimately deciding the matter in favour of Ericsson by granting it damages to the tune of INR 244 Crores (USD 29.9 Million) along with legal costs. The redacted version of the decision was uploaded on 3.04.2024. However, the redactions are limited to the correspondence exchanged between the parties and the rates offered to unidentified third parties. Therefore, there is enough clarity in this 476-page judgment, to be able to appreciate the basis for the many findings rendered on numerous significant issues, which were frequently debated in Indian SEP cases. The present article is a high-level summation of the primary findings and important observations made in the judgment, a detailed analysis of which will soon follow on this page.

Brief Facts and Background of the Proceedings:

Ericsson had notified Lava on 1st November 2011 to take a license for its SEPs for 2G and 3G portfolio. After more than 3 years of the parties corresponding with each other, Lava preferred to file a Suit before District Court of Noida ("Noida Suit") for seeking declarations that Ericsson had waived its rights to enforce its claimed Indian SEPs, by not asserting the same against the chipset manufacturers, or against any manufacturers of mobile devices and tablets in China, and for seeking protection against Ericsson's groundless threats of litigation. Lava as alternative plea also sought a declaration of the Fair Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) terms for Ericsson's claimed SEPs.

Soon thereafter, Ericsson filed a Suit before DHC claiming infringement of 8 of its SEPs, and thereby seeking permanent injunction and consequential reliefs, along with a declaration that the rates offered by Ericsson for its SEP portfolio were FRAND in nature. Lava accordingly filed a Counter Claim, seeking revocation of Ericsson's 8 patents. In the meantime, vide order dated 31.07.2015, the Supreme Court, transferred the Noida Suit to DHC to be clubbed with the Ericsson's suit.

During the course of the proceedings, vide order dated 10.06.2016, DHC passed a conditional interim injunction against Lava, to deposit Rs. 50 Crores with the Court. This amount was thereafter reduced to Rs. 30 Crores in Appeal and the matter progressed to trial which commenced in February 2016 and concluded in July 2016. The final hearing before the Hon'ble Judge who had rendered the ultimate decision commenced on 8th February, 2023 and was concluded on 30th May, 2023 with parties submitting their written submissions by August, 2023.